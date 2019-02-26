The British bloggers by the wicker products shop Vidal. 26-02-2019

Shares:

The Palma 365 Tourism Foundation has invited British bloggers who specialise in tourism to come and write about the city's culture, traditions, gastronomy and "emblematic establishments". This form of promotion will be targeted at the medium and low seasons.

The four bloggers - Fiona MacLean, Kirsty Colclough, Brogan Mooney and Tom Williams - have thousands of followers on their social media platforms and will be given the opportunity to get to know first hand about Palma at its most traditional and authentic. They will take part in various activities and go on routes around the city centre.

Tourism councillor Joana Maria Adrover says that bloggers coming to Palma in February will be able to demonstrate that in winter the city is cosmopolitan and full of life.