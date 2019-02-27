Public safety councillor Angelica Pastor explaining the new measures on Wednesday. 27-02-2019 Mónica González

Zones of special tourism interest have been declared in Palma. They cover the city centre, the Paseo Marítimo, the Avenidas, calle Joan Miró, Cala Major and Playa de Palma. They will be in effect between 1 April and 30 September and their purpose is to control drinking and behaviour.

Public safety councillor Angelica Pastor explained yesterday that the zones follow the introduction of the bylaw on public order. This contains provisions for limiting alcohol consumption, preventing anti-social behaviour and protecting members of the public - the underage in particular.

There will be specific inspections in these zones that will check on terrace limits; on the bans for publicity handed out in the street and for drinking and eating on the streets; and on measures to prevent noise. There are specific bans on, for instance, publicising happy hours and on displays of alcoholic products. Fines can be 2,000 or 3,000 euros.

In Playa de Palma, which is where the prohibition on the handing out of publicity by PRs is most needed, there are to be regulations for the beer gardens on and around Schinkenstrasse. These will have to be physically closed off so that there is "no extension of the activity into the public way". In other words, this is designed to cut street drinking. There are also due to be measures to prevent illegal sellers and pickpockets getting into these establishments.