Andy Kohlberg, president of Real Mallorca. 30-05-2016 Pere Bota

American Andy Kohlberg, one-time tennis player and now president of Real Mallorca, is buying an attic property in Palau Can Puig, a building on the Born avenue in Palma, for almost six million euros.

The building, which dates from the fifteenth century, is being restored and converted into five exclusive apartments with views of the Plaça Joan Carles I. The penthouse that Kohlberg and his wife Anika are buying is some 400 square metres and has a further 100 square metres of terrace space. There are two lifts to the apartment from the garage or entrance; it has a large kitchen and breakfast room, an entrance hall with patio, a garden, a library and up to four bedrooms, depending on requirements. The purchase is due to be completed in the next few days.

Anika, who is Swedish, has a business in the US called Kisco Senior Living; her husband in fact founded it and is its president. This provides residences for senior citizens - over 4,000 in seven states - and the latest one has been named Mallorca. Situated in La Posada, Palm Beach, Mallorca is a community with restaurants, spas, a gym, beauty salons and social areas.

Kohlberg, born in New York in 1959, had most of his success as a doubles player. His best performance in the majors was a quarterfinal place in the 1985 US Open. He is a partner in business with Robert Sarver and Steve Nash and is therefore co-owner of the Phoenix Suns NBA (National Basketball Association) franchise. He became president of Real Mallorca in September 2017.