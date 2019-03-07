The Guardia Civil were inspecting for fake products. 07-03-2019 Guillermo Esteban

The Guardia Civil yesterday carried out inspections at thirty Chinese shops across Majorca, half of them in Palma - in General Riera, Balmés and Gremi Fusters.

The operation targeted the sale of counterfeit products, and a large number of items were taken away for evaluation. In addition, pyrotechnic material, on sale to minors, was seized, as were cosmetics that didn't match hygiene standards.

Nine people have been arrested and a further fifteen are under investigation.