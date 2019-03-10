The ceramics fair in Marratxi. 03-03-2018 Miquel Àngel Borràs

Monday, 11 March

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00 (Monday to Friday); 10.00-20.00 (Saturday and Sunday). Sant Marçal showground.

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum. Works by Fauré, Messager, Ravel. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.



Tuesday, 12 March

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Gabriela Couret, Maria Servera (double bassists). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Wednesday, 13 March



Thursday, 14 March

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Scarlet Gouk, Rodrigo Vila, Joan Company. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Viktoria Mullova (violin). Schmidt and Sibelius. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 15 March

FAIRS

Arenal, Fira de la Cervesa Artesanal (Craft Beer Fair). 18.00: Local beers, tapas, live music. Bierkönig, C. Pare Bartomeu Salva 6. (Saturday and Sunday from 12.00.)

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.30: Benefit concert for Projecte Home (drugs and addictions charity) - Pep Suasi (guitar, vocals); Tomeu Marroig (guitar, vocals); Pep Estrada (bass); Bernat Company (drums). Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.

Cala Millor. 20.00: Maria del Mar Bonet with José María Vitier (piano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 15 euros. www.samaniga.es

Inca. 20.00: Songs of love and yearning - Irina Cotseli, Aina Martínez (sopranos), Jaume Tomás (piano), Christian Hoel Skjønhaug (double bass). Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colon 28. Twelve euros.

Palma. 24.00: The Raggle Taggle Gypsies. Shamrock Fun Palace, Paseo Marítimo 3.

Pollensa. 20.30: Wine and opera - Cecilia Lavilla (soprano), Luis Santana (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bodegas Can Axartell, Ctra. Vella Pollença-Campanet km 1.5.



Saturday, 16 March

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics). From 10.00. Showcooking with Miquel Calent at 12.00; ball de bot folk dance at 17.00; Marratxi xeremier pipers at 18.30. Sant Marçal showground.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 22.30: Nits Cubiques - Delorean (indie pop) and DJs. Theatre opens at 20.00 for art expo, tapas route. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 20 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Funambulista - Spanish pop rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50-27.50 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Victor Ullate Ballet - 30th anniversary tour. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 34-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Sunday, 17 March

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics). From 10.00. Children's and family circus workshop from 10.00-13.00; ball de bot folk dance at 11.30; concert by the Marratxi Band of Music at 17.30. Sant Marçal showground.

Santa Ponsa, St. Patrick's Day. 11.00-19.00: Music, market, children's attractions, food and drink, street performance. Gran Via Puig de Galatzó.