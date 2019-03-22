A couple at Es Trenc beach. 25-08-2011 Pedro Prieto

Shares:

A Podemos proposal promoting nudism has been rejected by parliament. The party had wanted nudism to be permitted at all beach concessions, meaning chiringuito beach bars, restaurants and other facilities. Under this proposal, beachgoers would have been obliged to take a towel with them to sit on. The proposal received no support from other parties or from the former Podemos member, Xelo Huertas.

The motion stated that nudism is a form of expression of the relationship between humans and nature. It wanted public authority "guardianship" to guarantee the right to freedom of expression.

There was agreement, however, that the government should signal which beaches are naturist.

A further aspect of the motion was to do with town hall regulations on clothing - or the lack of it. There are bylaws, Podemos pointed out, which are contrary to expressions of personal freedom, such as rules on being unclothed away from beaches. Fundamentally, Podemos wanted town halls to adopt bylaws "which promote the values of naturism as values of our society".

All the other parties were against this idea as well. It was argued that parliament cannot insist that town halls amend bylaws for matters that are municipal responsibility.