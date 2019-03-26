Alejandro Jiménez Cruz 26-03-2019 Facebook

A 22-year-old soldier from Palma with the Spanish Legion (Tercio Don Juan de Austria) was killed on Monday during live-fire manoeuvres in Agost in the Alicante province.

Special Operations Command in Alicante reports that the incident occurred at around twenty past six on Monday afternoon. Alejandro Jiménez Cruz, who was based in Viator, Almeria, was seemingly struck by a bullet which ricocheted from an HK 5.56 millimetre calibre weapon. The bullet entered through an armpit.

The Guardia Civil have started an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

President Armengol yesterday sent her condolences and support to family and friends. Ponent Rugby Club announced that its teams will observe a minute's silence at their next games. Alejandro Jiménez, nicknamed Jota, played for the club and trained junior sides.