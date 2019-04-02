The two officers with faces blanked. 02-04-2019 Archive

The National Police internal affairs unit yesterday arrested two members of the force's now disbanded money laundering group.

The chief of the group and another officer who had been engaged in interviewing a key witness in the Bartolomé Cursach and Palma police corruption cases face charges of the divulgence of secrets pertaining to the cases. They were questioned and were released after refusing to make statements.

The two officers had been responsible for arrests and raids in connection with these cases that were originally under the instruction of Judge Manuel Penalva, who was substituted when his impartiality was drawn into question.

His replacement, Judge Miquel Florit, ordered the opening of an investigation into the leaking of information last summer. This led to the seizure of mobiles belonging to journalists at the Diario de Mallorca and Europa Press news agency; the mobiles were subsequently returned.