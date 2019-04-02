During a search at one of the addresses. 02-04-2019 Guardia Civil

Shares:

Two arrests have been made in an ongoing operation against human trafficking. The Guardia Civil made the arrests in Palma and Santa Maria after raids on two addresses; a third person is under investigation.

The operation named Janu was activated in February. A group involved in facilitating illegal immigration from north Africa to the Balearics was dismantled following raids in Inca, Palma and Sa Pobla. Seven people were detained, and the Guardia seized numerous falsified documents, some 1,000 marijuana plants and stolen goods, such as electronic devices.

The origins of the operation go back to late 2017 when investigations began regarding drug dealing and robberies in various parts of Majorca. These led to a link being made to a group engaged in bringing people from Algeria and supplying them with false documents.

The two people arrested in the latest phase of the operation have been charged with offences against the rights of foreign citizens, the abandonment of minors and belonging to a criminal organisation.