José Domínguez Abascal (third left) at a recent meeting with Balearic government representatives.

The secretary of state for energy, José Domínguez Abascal, said in Palma yesterday that renewables are currently the cheapest form of producing energy. By comparison with a few years ago, renewables such as solar have become competitive. This has been the consequence of a great deal of necessary and urgent effort.

Energy transition away from a dependence on fossil fuels will, he added, generate up to 300,000 new jobs over the next few years. This transition is vital in confronting climate change and extreme weather events that are, in large part, the consequence of emissions.

The Spanish government, Domínguez explained, is working on ensuring a "calm" transition in line with the EU plan for fossil fuel reductions by 2030 and the complete elimination of fossil fuels by 2050. Until now, the energy model has been a "disaster".

Referring to the decision to close the Es Murterar power station in Alcudia, the secretary of state applauded the regional government's initiative to gradually reduce the Balearics dependence on coal and to implement photovoltaic projects.