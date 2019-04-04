Cala Molins, one of the beaches that GOB are concerned about. 25-06-2010 Andrew Ede

The Costas Authority is currently processing 74 requests for beach services in the Balearics. A further one hundred are on the request list as their five-year authorisation period expired last summer.

Environmentalists GOB are denouncing the fact the Costas gave authorisation to private concerns to run services such as chiringuitos and sunlounger/parasol sets. The authority has apparently not responded to GOB submissions demanding that extensions are not granted.

GOB believe that the concessions are contrary to law governing the coasts by which the Costas can only authorise private concerns in the event that town halls don't assume responsibilities and are not the titleholders of concessions. Among the services that GOB have targeted are sunloungers in More Vermell (Alcudia) and at Cala Molins (Cala San Vicente, Pollensa).