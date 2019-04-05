National Police during the drugs operation on Friday. 05-04-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Eight arrests were made yesterday in a National Police operation against members of the El Pablo drugs clan.

Centred on the La Soledad neighbourhood in Palma, police raided eight addresses and took away quantities of cocaine and marijuana. These addresses, described as drugs sales points, have been closed down, and armoured front doors have been rendered unusable by the police. Air compressor hammers were needed to break down these doors, which weighed some 200 kilos.