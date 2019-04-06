More routes operate in and out of Palma than at airports in competitor destinations. 03-08-2017 Archive

European airlines have made Palma's Son Sant Joan their principal tourist airport in the Mediterranean this summer. More aircraft than ever - 41 - will be based in Palma, while there is a record number of scheduled routes, 358.

Ryanair, with ten, has the highest number of planes based at Son Sant Joan. EasyJet and Eurowings both have five, Laudamotion four and Jet2 two. Of Spanish airlines, Air Europa have five, which will increase to seven at certain times, Vueling five, Air Nostrum two and Iberia Express one. Evelop and Alba Star will have one each during July and August.

The number of routes has gone up by two, the 358 being more than airports in competitor destinations such as Turkey.

Airlines have been taking advantage of the Aena airports authority's scheme for the opening of airport bases. At Son Sant Joan, if two planes are based at the airport all year, there is a series of discounts available for various services and rents.

Despite the increase in planes based at the airport and in the number of routes, there is not expected to be the same volume of flights this summer. A reason is that larger planes are being used. The figures do ultimately, however, depend on the level of demand.