Police in Playa de Palma. 06-04-2019

Three people were injured when a car mounted a pavement in Playa de Palma on Saturday morning and ran into them. The incident occurred just after four o'clock on the Cartago avenue in the area of Balnearios 1 and 2. It was near a club where there had been an argument. The people were not seriously injured; the driver drove off.

The police are investigating what appears to have been a deliberate act that followed a fight. The driver had been involved in a violent altercation inside the club. Police are as yet unsure if he was acting alone when running into the three. The car was apparently stolen.

They are aged 15, 18 and 28 and were taken to Son Espases and Son Llátzer hospitals with various injuries, including a leg fracture.

A 20-year-old with a police record was arrested yesterday afternoon.