The aircraft carrier will be coming next week. 10-04-2019

One of the world's biggest warships, the U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, will be mooring up in the Bay of Palma from Monday, according to news reports this morning in Palma. The warship, which is equipped with 100 jets, has a crew of more than 5,000 people.

The last U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Palma was the Harry Truman in 2014.USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is the fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the United States Navy. She is the second Navy ship to have been named after the former President Abraham Lincoln.

Her home port is Norfolk, Virginia, and she is a member of the United States Atlantic Fleet. She is administratively responsible to Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic, and operationally served as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and host to Carrier Air Wing Two until 2012.

She was returned to the fleet on 12 May 2017, marking the successful completion of her refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) carried out at Newport News Shipyard.