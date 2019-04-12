The Alan Kurdi is in serious need of assistance. 12-04-2019 DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

The Mayor of Palma, Antoni Noguera, yesterday wrote to the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, pressing her to open urgent talks with central government so that Palma can offer safe haven to the refugee rescue vessel Alan Kurdi, which is run by the German-registered NGO, Sea-Eye.

The vessel rescued the 64 migrants, including one young child and a baby, off the coast of Libya on April 3 as it was looking for another migrant ship that had gone missing two days before with 51 people on board.



Since then, it has been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea after both Malta and Italy refused it entry.



A young woman had to be evacuated on Monday for medical reasons after complaining of dizziness and losing consciousness