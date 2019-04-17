Echo & The Bunnymen. 17-04-2019

"Sons de Nit: Música i Patrimoni" is a series of concerts during the summer that are staged at three venues - Bellver Castle in Palma, Sant Bonaventura Cloister in Llucmajor and Sant Domingo Cloister in Pollensa.

One of the stand-out acts for this year's season is Echo & The Bunnymen. Still led by front man Ian McCulloch, guitarist Will Sergeant is the other surviving member of the group formed in Liverpool in 1978. They established something of a cult following before entering the mainstream with albums and singles, such as "The Killing Moon", getting into the UK top tens.

Having once quit the group, McCulloch came back, initially with Sergeant under the name Electrafixion before reviving Echo & The Bunnymen in 1997 and releasing the album "Evergreen". There have since been six more albums, the most recent of which was "The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon", which came out last year.

The group has performed in Majorca before. In the days when the Sant Sebastià January fiestas in Palma used to attract international artists, they headlined the music night in 2008. This July, on the eleventh, Echo & The Bunnymen will be at Pollensa's Sant Domingo, and they will not be the only UK act to appear for the Sons de Nit season. On the previous Thursday, also at Sant Domingo, indie-pop outfit Ten Fé will be playing and showcasing their second album, "Future Perfect, Present Tense".

For more information about Sons de Nit and for booking details, visit www.fonart.com