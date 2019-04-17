The special tourism zones in theory will put an end to this sort of thing. 17-04-2019 Archive

The 46 companies which make up the Palma Beach association yesterday joined the town hall in presenting the latest campaign to, in the words of Mayor Antoni Noguera, "minimise the negative effects of excesses" in Playa de Palma. The public-private campaign, Noguera added, seeks to place the resort area in a positive light and to emphasise gastronomy and culture "of quality".

The Palma Beach director-general, Juan Miguel Ferrer, explained that the businesses are funding the campaign and that the town hall is giving support through publicity on buses and elsewhere. Posters will be put up in the businesses' own establishments, and the campaign against anti-social behaviour will also be rolled out via social media platforms. Among the businesses are Hipotels, Iberostar, Riu and Golf Puntiró.

Ferrer said that the aim is to make Playa de Palma a quality resort area. The publicity contrasts a tourist who is drunk with one who quietly enjoys the sun and the beach without causing trouble. The campaign is in Dutch, English, German and Spanish.