Log, the sniffer dog for Sa Pobla schools. 16-04-2019

Sa Pobla police and the Guardia Civil have started controls against drugs in schools. The town hall has recently arranged for the police to have sniffer dogs, and one of the dogs was involved in operations at two schools on Monday.

The dog, named Log, was on guard as pupils were coming to school. Officers also used the dog to detect any drugs in cars bringing pupils to school. Some backpacks were found to have drugs in them. Another operation was conducted during a break period; no drugs were detected.

Officers report that there were no problems and that pupils responded to the operations "with respect". Parents and teachers congratulated the police and the Guardia.