The two friends. 18-04-2019

Sidney C., the 19-year-old Briton who attacked her friend in a Magalluf bar on Monday morning with a glass, was yesterday released from custody. A Palma judge ordered her release after the friend, Sarah Ann G., opted not to denounce Sidney C. and press charges.

Court officials went to Son Espases Hospital yesterday in order to take a statement from the victim. She was concerned for Sidney C. and didn't wish any criminal charges to be brought. The only condition that the judge set for her release was that she would have to make herself available to the court at some future date if necessary.

Sarah Ann continues to improve after her throat was slashed during an argument which Sidney C. told the court was an accident and the result of their having been drunk. Both are members of the army, and military authorities are considering the incident.