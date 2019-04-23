The Apartamentos Siesta are fenced off. 15-04-2019 Maria Nadal

Although the seafront area of Cala Figuera in Santanyi has been renewed and presents an attractive appearance, the situation away from the frontline is rather different.

Hotelier investment has been in short supply and examples of deterioration can be found with the Apartamentos Siesta and Hostal Mar i Cel. Up to some fifteen years ago, these used to attract young visitors, those on holiday or undertaking study trips. They are now abandoned and vandalised.

This poor image is exacerbated by apartment building that hasn't been completed and by the closure of bars. Where the building has been finished, selling properties has not been easy.

Santanyi town hall considered acquiring the Siesta building and knocking it down. This didn't happen; it is now fenced off. Otherwise, the town hall has made some efforts in improving the general image, such as spending six million euros on acquiring land and building an impressive mirador viewing-point.