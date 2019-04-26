Maria Frontera, president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation. 27-04-2018

Representatives from the Majorca Hoteliers Federation and political parties standing for election next month held a meeting on Thursday at which the federation presented proposals for the hotel sector, for a comprehensive tourism policy, for training and for the modernisation of tourism promotion.

These proposals, the federation said, reflected a vision that was "closer to the reality and needs of businesses". Chief among measures it was looking for are the need for government stability and legal security. In this respect, the federation believes there is the necessity for a pact between political parties to apply a comprehensive tourism policy to address all aspects of the sector and to promote public-private cooperation,

The hoteliers were seeking a tax regime that incentivises and does not penalise so that productivity and competitiveness can be improved and investment made with the aim of enhancing quality, efficiency and service. Measures should be extended to restaurants and areas of the complementary sector and also adopted for resort regeneration.

With regard to promotion, the federation was advocating greater use of intelligent data, micro-segmentation and technologies for improving the tourism product.