Picked up on camera. 27-04-2019 Guardia Civil

Two men and a woman have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for the organised shoplifting of alcohol from supermarkets. They are suspected of having stolen at least seventy bottles of one particular alcoholic brand from supermarkets in various parts of Majorca - Alcudia, Calvia, Felanitx, Manacor, Palma, Pollensa, Santa Margalida and Santanyi. The value of the stolen drink is put at 2,500 euros.

Security camera images from the supermarkets confirmed that the thieves were the same and detected another eight cases of shoplifting. One of the three was known to the police and was traced to an address in Arenal, where all three were detained.