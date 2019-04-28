Sineu Fair. 05-05-2013 J. Socies

Monday, 29 April

FAIRS

Palma, Beer Palma. 11.00-22.00: Majorcan craft beers, national and international brands. Parc de la Mar. (Same times until Thursday; 11.00-23.00, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)

Palma, Palma Boat Show. 11.00-20.00. Moll Vell. Entrance six euros. (Runs until Wednesday.)

Santa Maria del Cami Fair. 10.00-13.00: Children's activities and traditional games. Plaça Nova. 19.30: Sweet and salad pastries. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Rockets, fireworks. Son Güia car park.



Tuesday, 30 April

FAIRS

Buger, Fira des Jai. 20.00: Tapas night. C. Major.

Costitx, Fira de les Flors (Costitx in flower). 18.00: Martial art and dance. Plaça del Jardí.

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle. 17.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Major. 18.00: Street playground. C. Batle Andreu Burguera Mut. 21.00: Horse show. C. Rabindranath Tagore. 23.00: Rock music night - Cabot, IPods, Xanguito and DJ. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Cala Ratjada. 20.00: Voicello (Carme Garí, soprano; Biel Fiol, cello) and Coral S'Alzinar choir. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Three euros.

Palma. 19.00: Ignasi Terraza Trio, Small Jazz Band. Fundació Miró Mallorca, C. Saridakis 29. Free.

Palma. 21.00: The Twelve Tenors. Classical arias, love ballads as well as rock and pop anthems. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Wednesday at 20.00.)

PERFORMANCE

Inca. 20.00: Pasodos Dance Company - Tango Woman Ballet. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via de Colon 28. 17 euros. www.fabricaramis.com



Wednesday, 1 May

FAIRS

Costitx, Fira de les Flors (Costitx in flower). From 10.00. Hip hop demonstration at 17.30. From 18.00 music from Islanders and DJs. Plaça del Jardí.

Estellencs, Fira del Vi i el Formatge (Wine and cheese). From 10.00.

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle. 08.30: Opening of the fair. Artisan market. Ibizan hunting dogs (C. Ramon Llull). Band of Music, dignitaries, hymns at 10.30. Classic bikes (Plaça Major) from 11.00. Xeremier piper groups (Plaça Espanya) at 11.30. Human towers (Plaça Major) at 12.30. Modern ballroom dance (Plaça Major) at 17.00. Martial arts - Chaiu Do Kwan (Plaça Major) at 18.00. Horse show (C. Rabindranath Tagore) at 18.00. Performance by Tinbrass Band - ballroom and line dance (Plaça Major) at 20.00, followed by concert by Tomeu Penya at 22.30.

MUSIC

Palma. 16.30: La Gran Orquesta Republicana Sound System, La India, S Men and others. May Day concert event. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 20.00: L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), comic opera by Gaetano Donizetti. Balearic Symphony Orchestra, soloists Xabier Anduaga, Sara Blanch, Joan Martín-Royo, Simón Orfila and Irene Mas. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (Also Friday at 20.00 and Sunday at 18.00.)

Valldemossa. 20.30: Carlos Bonnin (piano), Lorena Bonni (oboe). Music from films. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 12 euros.



Thursday, 2 May

FAIRS

Pollensa. 11.00: ESRA All Island Flower Show. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Queen Forever - Bohemian Rhapsody Tour (Spanish Queen tribute band). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22-24 euros. www.truiteatre.es (Also Friday, same time.)



Friday, 3 May

FAIRS

Buger, Fira des Jai. 20.30: Pregón address. Fundació ACA.

Cala d'Or, Feria de Abril. 20.00: Opening. 20.30: Masterclass of Sevillanas dance. 22.00: Music from El Parra. Plaza Costa.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc. 21.00: Tapas route.

Selva, Fira de la Creu (Fair of the Cross). 09.00: Procession by xeremier pipers. 10.00: Mass, dance by Aires de Muntanya. 10.30: Inauguration of the fair - flowers, plants, food, artisan, oils, jewellery and more. 18.00: Folk dance. Es Pla de sa Font.

MUSIC

Inca. 20.00: Night of Nostalgia - Andreu Bennàssar and Maria Zanoguera plus various other acts. Noodles dinner, six euros. Plaça Blanquer.

Manacor. 20.00: Qdart - jazz/swing: Francesca Artigues (piano, vocals), Joan Carles Julià (tenor sax), Joan Roig (drums), Joan Oliver (guitar), Ginés Valverde (double bass). Antoni Alcover Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.

Muro. 20.00: Arnau Reynés (organ), Muro Youth Band of Music. Sant Joan Church. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.30: La Bella Magellone - Brahms. Klaus Mertens (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano), Montse Guallar (narration). Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. Five euros.

Palma. 20.30: Variaciones Goldberg - Bach. Dani Espasa (harpsichord), Jurij Konjar (dance). Xesc Forteza Theatre, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Anegats - Majorcan rock band. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia, Circaire street circus. 18.00: Simplemente Clarita. Library, C. Serra. 19.00: Oyun. Pont de la Vila Roja. 20.00: Circaire presentation. Outside the auditorium. 21.00: Paradis Pintat. Auditorium (ten euros). 22.30: Manteca Latin Jazz. Espai Circaire (opposite the church).

Cala Millor. 20.00: Free School Dance Center (from Porto Cristo) - contemporary youth dance. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.



Saturday, 4 May

FAIRS

Buger, Fira des Jai. From 09.00: Artisan craft and products. Sheepdogs. 12.00: Ensaimadas. 16.30: Batucada procession. 20.30: Folk dance with Al-Mayurqa.

Cala d'Or, Feria de Abril. 12.00: Opening. 18.00: Parade of flamenco dress. 19.30: Sevillanas masterclass. 22.00: Music from El Son de los Nanos. Plaza Costa.

Esporles, Contesporles. From 10.00: Weekend for storytelling and performance with numerous workshops. 10.00-20.00: Stalls with books and products related to the festival. Passeig del Rei. 10.00-20.00: Carousel made with recycled material; games to do with recycling. Placeta Jardinet. Local bars/restaurants with special menus.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc. 19.00: Mass. Santa Anna Church. 20.00: Opening of artisan show. Convent Cloister. 20.00: Folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí. Plaça Convent. 23.30: Es Reguinyol pipers, followed at 24.00 by the rabbit pine climb. Plaça Convent.

Paguera, Gastro&Art. 13.00-24.00: Wine, gastronomy, art exhibitions, live music, children's activities. Plaça Torà.

Santa Maria del Cami Fair (afters). 19.30: Giants and beasties. Procession from Plaça Nova. 21.00: Night of "bubota" (mythical character that stalks cemeteries) with giants. Plaça Vila.

Selva, Fira de la Creu (Fair of the Cross). 10.00: Clowns. 13.00: Snails lunch (tickets need to be bought in advance). Es Pla de sa Font. 17.00: Snails races. 21.00: Supper. 22.30: Night party.

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle. 18.00: Children's choirs - Ses Salines, Sant Joan, Pollensa, Santanyi, Palma - and then DJ session. Escoles Velles.

Sineu, Sa Fira. 10.00: Ratamarket - children's activities, live music. Sineu secondary school. 17.00: Sheepdogs. Plaça Fossar.

MUSIC

Palma. 11.00-18.00: Vermouth and swing. Es Baluard (courtyard), Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.

Palma. 17.00: Al-Mayurqa, Cucorba, Corals de Mallorca. Day of language, culture and rights - music, dance, children's entertainment. Plaça Major.

Palma. 17.00: Aviators, Of Lions and Giants, Emma Lohan (Ireland), Amar Amarni (Afro-folk) and others. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Marala Trio - Mediterranean music. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9. Ten euros.

Porreres. 20.30: Orquestra Lauseta, Cor de Cambra Musicantes choir, Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Guillem Grimalt (tenor), Joan Miquel Muñoz (bass) - Handel Te Deum. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros.

Soller. 19.00: La Bella Magellone - Brahms. Klaus Mertens (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano), Montse Guallar (narration). Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac. Five euros.

Valldemossa. 17.30: Valldemossa School of Music. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia, Circaire street circus. 11.00: Simplemente Clarita. Library, C. Serra. 11.30: Circontes. Paseo Marítimo, Puerto Alcudia. 12.00: Siolta. Pont de la Vila Roja. 13.30: Ovvio. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 15.00: Utopia. Espai Circaire (five euros). 16.00: Musicoloco. Paseo Marítimo, Puerto Alcudia. 17.00: Udul. Espai Circaire (ten euros). 17.00: Cikada. Plaça Rectoria. 18.00: Enva. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 19.30: Flou Papagayo. Pont de la Vila Roja. 19.30: Udul. Espai Circaire (ten euros). 21.00: Sinergia 3.0. Auditorium (ten euros). 22.30: Concert - El Niño Alcalino. Plaça Rectoria.

Palma. 19.00: Compañia Tarab - dance and circus acrobatics. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 14-17 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 20.00: Mónica Valenciano, 2012 winner of the National Prize for Dance, with her latest creation. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com

Palma. 20.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Sunday, 5 May

FAIRS

Buger, Fira des Jai. 14.00: Jai lunch (six euros) and the arrival of the Jai (old man/grandfather). Binissati woods.

Cala d'Or, Feria de Abril. 13.00: Mass and choir, then paella. 15.00: Flamenco party. Plaza Costa.

Es Llombards (Santanyi), Festa des Tondre (sheep shearing). 09.00: Pipers procession. 10.00: Start of the competition. Football pitch. Artisan fair. Plaça Pou. 11.30: Horse show. Football pitch. 12.00: Els Valencians xaranga music and procession. 14.00: Paella, wine and more. Plaça Pou.

Esporles, Contesporles. As Saturday plus ... 10.30: Batucada procession with the Esporles School of Music and Dance and Dimonis Bocsifocs d'Esporles children's gang. From the church. 18.15: Choral concert - Cor d'Esporles. Sa Fabrica.

Muro, Fira de Sant Francesc. From 09.00: Artisan, Convent Cloister; plants and flowers, Plaça Convent; artisan products, Santa Anna and Plaça Convent; games and other stalls, C. Santa Anna; classic cars and bikes and electric vehicles, C. Joan Carles I; fruit and vegetables, Plaça Comte d'Empuries. 12.00: Band of music and Es Reguinyol pipers. Plaça Sant Martí. 19.00: Two sopranos and orchestra. Santa Anna Church.

Paguera, Gastro&Art. 13.00-22.00: Wine, gastronomy, art exhibitions, live music, children's activities. Plaça Torà.

Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market. From 10.00: Local products, live music, children's workshops. (Each Sunday during May.)

Ses Salines, Fira Espectacle. 18.30: Presentation of paper about the history of Ses Salines bands of music followed by concert by the band of music. At the auditorium.

Sineu, Sa Fira. From 09.00: Animals, exhibitions, etc. Plaça Fossar and adjoining streets. Ratamarket - children's activities, live music. Sineu secondary school.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 19.00: Orquestra Lauseta, Cor de Cambra Musicantes choir, Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Guillem Grimalt (tenor), Joan Miquel Muñoz (bass) - Handel Te Deum. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Llucmajor. 18.00: Marga Cloquell (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Donizetti, Strauss, Verdi and other works. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros.

Pollensa. 19.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra - Hindemith, Shostakovich. Monti-Sion Church.

Selva. 18.30: Teachers from the Palma Conservatory - Bach, Vivaldi and others. Auditori Es Centre, Plaça Santa Catalina Thomas. Pay as you wish.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia, Circaire street circus. 11.00-13.00: Circus workshops. Porta des Moll school. 11.00: Veló Como Un Rayo. Espai Circaire (five euros). 11.30: Musicoloco. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 12.00: Udul. Espai Circaire (ten euros). 12.00: Siolta. Pont de la Vila Roja. 13.00: Karkocha. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 15.00: Veló Como Un Rayo. Espai Circaire (five euros). 16.30: Musicoloco. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 17.00: Udul. Espai Circaire (ten euros). 18.00: Cafuné. Espai Circaire (ten euros).

Palma. 12.00: Majorca School of Dance and Music. Passeig Born.

Palma. 18.00: Moscow Ballet - Sleeping Beauty. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com