30-04-2019

Miquel Ensenyat, president of the Council of Majorca and the Més candidate for president of the Balearics at the regional election, stated yesterday that the party is the "major force" on the left in terms of policy implementation.

At a gathering in Palma's Parc de la Mar, Ensenyat said that Més is the "necessary" force and that the party wants the current "progressive pact" to continue. He added that Més intend to amend aspects of the pact (with PSOE and Podemos).

He pointed to there being twenty Més mayors and 150 councillors. "When we govern a municipality, it becomes a benchmark for waste management, mobility, social and cultural policies. The same occurs when we govern the rest of the institutions." Ensenyat referred to various initiatives over the past four years, such as the climate change law and the introduction of the tourist tax.

Accompanying Ensenyat was the mayor of Palma, Antoni Noguera, who said: "It is essential that Més obtain good results, and I expect to be mayor because of the transformation that is under way." Noguera referred to plans for the tram service to the airport, the remodelling of the Paseo Marítimo and the creation of a bike lane for the whole city.

Asked about the performance of Més at the general election - the party received just five per cent share of the vote - and therefore the party's expectations for the regional election, Noguera explained that the elections are different. "We are a party focused on Majorca and the Balearics. It is evident that when people vote here, they register their votes in another way."