Caught on camera. 01-05-2019 Policia Nacional

Shares:

A couple aged 35 and 32 have been arrested for the theft of money from launderette washing machines and dryers.

The National Police explain that the company which had installed the machines started to become aware of money going missing at the very end of last year. Police investigations centred on the couple, and images were captured on security cameras. They were employed by the company.