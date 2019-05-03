Miguel Fluxá at the El Económico forum. 02-05-2019

At a forum to mark the publication of the latest El Económico yearbook on Thursday evening, the president of Iberostar, Miquel Fluxá, considered various challenges confronting the tourism industry locally and further afield: the "small crisis" provoked by the recovery of the Egyptian and Turkish markets and the "highly competitive prices" being offered; uncertainty surrounding Brexit; politics in Spain, Italy and Venezuela; and Donald Trump's policies, in particular those regarding Cuba.

In the face of these challenges, Fluxá was insistent that a commitment to quality should be maintained. To do otherwise would result in complaints. He rejected going down the discounting route.

Speaking at the forum, President Armengol stressed the fundamental role of tourism in ensuring economic sustainability in the Balearics. She observed that "thanks to efforts by businesspeople and workers, we have managed to lengthen the season". There are, she noted, more months when accommodation is open, which "guarantees more jobs".

Armengol drew attention to what she referred to as one of the great "landmarks" of the past four years of government - pay and working conditions agreements between unions and business associations. In this regard, she mentioned the agreement for the hotel sector - a 17% pay increase over four years. Even so, she added, there are still "many inequalities" in the Balearics.