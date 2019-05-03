215 steps take visitors to the top of the Cathedral. 02-05-2019 Pilar Pellicer

Since Thursday, guides of the Cathedral's upper terraces have been available to the public. Two hundred and fifteen steps take visitors to terraces from which they can enjoy fabulous views of Palma. There is also the opportunity to become familiar with parts of the Cathedral until now little known close up by the public: the bell tower, the terraces of the flying buttresses and the greater rosette window, one of the jewels of this Gothic structure.

The visits last around an hour and will be available every day except Sundays until the end of October. Free to residents, the cost for visitors is twelve euros. Bookings can be made via the Cathedral's website - www.catedraldemallorca.org.