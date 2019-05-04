Shares:

A 44-year-old Bulgarian man was arrested on Friday at Son Sant Joan Airport after 22 kilos of viagra were found in his suitcase.

He was stopped by Guardia Civil officers who noted his "suspicious behaviour". A search of the suitcase led to his immediate detention. The Guardia charged him with suspected smuggling of contraband and the illegal trafficking of medication. They are also interested in discovering if he forms part of a network for trafficking medication to be sold at below market prices. He denied that he intended selling the drugs on the black market.

The drugs are being analysed to see if they are imitation.