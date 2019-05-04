There are portaloos but not all cyclists use them. 04-05-2019 Michel's

Residents in Puerto Andratx are once more complaining about the behaviour of cyclists who relieve themselves in public.

The tension between residents and cyclists boiled over three years ago when the owner of a finca attacked a cyclist who had entered his property in order to urinate. Andratx town hall responded by installing mobile toilets. These are used, but residents say that not all cyclists use them. Some continue to enter private property, while others urinate or even defecate near to a children's playground.

As previously, residents say that the problems are caused by cyclists who arrive by coach from the north of the island. The residents want the organisers and the town hall to take further measures.