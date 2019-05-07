Dry in Santa Maria del Camí. 06-05-2019 Joan Tabarner

Majorca can anticipate its first real burst of summer weather this week. Aemet is forecasting temperatures up to 30C on Friday, with today set to be pretty warm as well - around 28C.

The met agency indicates that Saturday will be slightly cooler, which may be a relief for the thousands participating in the Ironman 70.3. The general outlook is for plenty of sun and quite breezy at times.

Sea temperatures are starting to rise as well. Aemet says that they are up to 18C.

As for last month's weather, Aemet reports that it was a dry month with 46% less rainfall than normal across the Balearics. In Majorca, there was an average of 22.7 litres per square metre; this was 49% down.

Average temperature was 14.4C, which in Majorca meant 0.1C lower than usual. The highest temperature on the island (26.7C) was registered on the fourteenth at the Calvia Son Vic Nou weather station. The lowest was on the fifth - minus 3.8C at the Escorca Son Torrella station in the Tramuntana. Heaviest daily rainfall (22 April) was also in the mountains - 33.4 litres at Lluc.