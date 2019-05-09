Concerns expressed about control centre and tower maintenance. 09-05-2019 Archive

Information systems technicians at the Son Sant Joan control centre and control tower have criticised what they say is a lack of maintenance cover out of regular working hours, i.e. evenings, at night and on public holidays.

Gaspar Mayor and Antoni Sureda have spoken on a Majorca radio station and said that there have been no technicians or engineers for more than a month. They warned that if this situation continues into the summer, the airport may have to be closed.

There are 45 employees who carry out maintenance work to radar and communications. They are no longer prepared to provide cover at irregular times. Mayor and Sureda, representatives of these employees, explained that air traffic is already very high, that the problem is likely to get worse and that at present the functioning of systems is down to luck.

The two then went on to say that working conditions have worsened. When extra hours are worked, these aren't paid for but are instead compensated with more time off.

The state air navigation company Enaire has responded by stating that there are contracts with specialist firms for providing 24-hour cover. Enaire insists that the arguments put forward are "totally false": safety is guaranteed. The company will nevertheless be attending to the claims made by some of the technical staff.