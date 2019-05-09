A "trilero" in Playa de Palma. 22-08-2015 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Over forty police officers from the Palma force took part in an operation yesterday against "trileros" in Playa de Palma. These are the shell-game tricksters who have been active for many years in the resort area. Four gangs were targeted during the operation. One of them was the most infamous, "Los Bustamantes".

Arrests were made and searches carried out. The chief of the city's police, Josep Palouzié, was present during the operation, as was the councillor for public safety, Angelica Pastor.

The shell game has alternative names in English; one is the old army game. It appears to be a gambling game but is a con using sleight of hand. Three shells or cups are typically used along with a small ball or even a pea; hence another name - three shells and a pea.