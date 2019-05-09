The Playa de Palma tourism forum. 08-05-2019 Pere Bota

At the first Playa de Palma forum on Wednesday, representatives from the tourism sector insisted that the resort area needs greater security, more public investment, better maintenance of infrastructure, and cleanliness.

Isabel Vidal, president of the Playa de Palma Hoteliers Association, observed that the private sector has invested 120 million euros on an annual basis over the past five years. Public investment has, by contrast, been merely "symbolic".

The commercial director of Iberostar in Spain, Francisco Martínez, echoed this view in saying that private investment has managed to reposition the resort at an international level. He added that there needs to be similar investment in the non-hotel complementary sector and referred to the Palma Beach brand (which comprises various businesses in Playa de Palma) as a clear example of what can be done in attracting "quality tourism".

Hans Müller of Thomas Cook noted that it will be important to change the commercial image of Playa de Palma and to stamp out illegal practices. Juan Miguel Ferrer, CEO of Palma Beach, explained that efforts over the past five years have made the brand something more than just a simple project. There has been a positive effect for tourism and for residents.

On security, there was agreement that police presence has to be strengthened - both Palma police and the National Police.