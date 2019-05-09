Calvia town hall wants shops and other establishments to improve their look. 25-08-2011 S. Amengual

Calvia town hall is introducing new incentives in an attempt to get the non-hotel complementary sector in resorts to modernise and improve their establishments.

While millions have been spent by hoteliers and the town hall has itself invested, the complementary sector, such as shops and bars, has not followed suit. This has been despite the fact that the past few summers have been good ones in terms of tourist numbers and business.

The town hall believes that owners of establishments have run out of excuses for not upgrading their premises and bringing them in line with other improvements. It is not as if assistance hasn't been available. However, the take-up has been low.

By the end of last year only nineteen establishments had benefited from public funds to make exteriors and interiors more attractive and therefore be adapted to meet requirements under Calvia municipal ordinance. Six of these are in Palmanova, five in Magalluf, four in Paguera, two in Santa Ponsa and one in both Cas Catala and Port Adriano.

The latest incentives will entail grants worth up to 60% of the cost of modernisation (to a maximum of 6,000 euros) and 90% reduction in the tax for the licence to carry out work.