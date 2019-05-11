Shares:

The Guardia Civil have arrested a man in Huelva (Andalusia) who had conned some 6,000 euros from fifteen people who had made deposits for phoney holiday rentals in Majorca.

The properties are understood to have been apartments in Calvia resorts and in Cala Millor; they were being advertised through social media. Once contact was made with the individual under arrest, photographs were sent of the properties (which were not for rent) and a deposit requested. This was between 350 and 500 euros.

Some of the people who fell for the con realised what had happened before they travelled to Majorca. Others arrived on the island and discovered that they had been victims of a scam.

The investigation by the Guardia Civil has discovered that people in various parts of Spain were taken in.