Pills contained in a package that was collected from a logistics centre. 10-05-2019 Guardia Civil

Shares:

There have now been two cases of Viagra being smuggled into Majorca in recent days. The first, reported last week in the Bulletin, involved a Bulgarian with 22 kilos of the drug in a suitcase who was arrested at Son Sant Joan Airport. The second occurred on Friday when a 43-year-old was caught with over 4,500 pills.

This wasn't at the airport but at a logistics centre for the collection of packages. The Guardia Civil and the Customs Service were making a routine check and came across a package they felt was suspicious. A watch was maintained. When the package was picked up, the drugs were discovered. The 43-year-old was arrested and charged with an offence against public health on account of the illegal trafficking of medication.

The Viagra that was seized at the airport was sent away for analysis to see if it was genuine. The latest seizure is also to be analysed. In this instance the drugs weren't Viagra but Kamagra and Cialis.

Viagra and Cialis are available from pharmacies with a prescription. Otherwise, there is a black market for which, according to police sources, the price for a pack of four is between 20 and 25 euros.