Passenger numbers continue to increase in Palma. 13-05-2019 J. Lladó / Archive

Shares:

Between January and April there was 12% increase in passenger numbers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport compared with the same four months of 2018. The number rose to 5,550,973. There were 45,820 flights, a rise of eight per cent.

In April alone there was a 14.2% increase to 2,514,286. This was influenced by Easter having been late this year. By nationality, there was a 26% increase in German passengers in April (893,743), a 16.9% rise in Spanish (to 616,895) and a 10.6% increase in British passengers (480,514).

Note that passenger numbers are for arrivals and departures.