Protest against holiday rentals in Son Espanyolet. 11-02-2019

The Habtur holiday rentals association says that measures need to be established so licences can be withdrawn for properties that create problems for neighbours.

The association has responded to the complaints regarding a finca in Porreres and properties in Son Espanyolet, Palma. These complaints are about noise and excessive numbers of people. In the case of the Porreres finca, there are organised parties for up to one hundred people. It has a tourism ministry licence, as do the Son Espanyolet properties.

Habtur adds that these are isolated cases but that properties cannot continue to have tourists who use them "for parties and for getting drunk". There have to be regulations. If an owner doesn't comply, "the licence should be taken away".