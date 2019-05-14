The Customs Service boat in Palma. 14-05-2019 Archive

On Monday evening, Customs Service agents in Palma were involved in intercepting a boat on which five tonnes of hashish had been hidden.

The boat was intercepted in open sea in a combined operation between customs in the Balearics and Valencia. The operation was made difficult by sea conditions - high winds and waves of up to four metres. The three Spaniards on board the boat attempted to sink it in order to try and avoid discovery of the drugs. They are now under arrest.

The boat was taken to Ibiza. The estimated street value of the haul is almost eight million euros.

The operation was the culmination of several months of investigation into a drug trafficking network. It is described as one of the most significant to be carried out in the Balearics.