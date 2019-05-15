The property in Arenal where the body was found. 15-05-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

The National Police homicide squad is investigating the discovery of the body of a woman in two plastic bags tied with duct tape.

The body was found in Arenal at half past midnight on Wednesday morning and was in an advanced state of decomposition. It was in a trunk in a garage. The owner of the property on the Carretera Militar, who had been away for a few days, returned and noticed a bad smell.

The body has been identified as that of a 53-year-old South American woman, Gloria Francisca Zavala, who was reported missing on Tuesday and was living at this property.