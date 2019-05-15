Gloria Francisca Zavala and the location of the house in Arenal. 15-05-2019

Shares:

The National Police are looking for the son of Gloria Francisca Zavala, the woman whose body was found on Wednesday morning in a garage in Arenal. It was the son, Pedro aged sixteen, and another family member who reported Gloria missing on Tuesday morning. His whereabouts are unknown.

Gloria lived at the property with her son and a Spanish man. It was he who found her body after he had returned from a trip to Madrid. She worked at the Aqualand waterpark. Fellow workers had reported to the police that she hadn't shown up for work on Monday.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.