The Guardia Civil are investigating an alleged rape in Soller on Monday night.

Around eleven o'clock, after the Es Firó Moors and Christians fiesta, the Guardia received a call about a young woman, aged 20 it is believed, who had been raped on the outskirts of the town. The woman, who had apparently been drinking, was unable to give many details about the assault or about the perpetrator. She was taken to Son Espases Hospital, where the protocol for examination and tests was followed.