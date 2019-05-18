American travel writers getting to know Soller. 16-05-2019 Consell de Mallorca

American travel writers and representatives of US tour operators are currently in Majorca for a fam (familiarisation) trip.

It has been organised by the Council of Majorca and the Turespaña bureau in New York and will introduce the visitors to Majorcan cuisine, traditions, markets, culture, sports facilities, hotels and restaurants. The trip is covering coastal resorts, the Tramuntana Mountains, Palma and villages in the interior.

The Council, which now has direct responsibilities for tourism promotion, is looking to the USA and Canada as markets for development, with a particular eye on all-year tourism. The trip started on Monday and concludes tomorrow.