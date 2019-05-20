Cossiers dance in Alaro on Saturday. 30-05-2015 Maria Nadal

Monday, 20 May

OTHER

Palma. 17.00-21.00: Dinosaurs Tour - animatronics show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. Eight euros. (Same times until Friday; 11.00-14.00 / 17.00-21.00, Saturday and Sunday. Runs until 26 May.)



Thursday, 23 May

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Moye Chen (piano). Liszt, Schubert, Rachmaninoff. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 19.30: Emily Barker - Australian singer-songwriter (folk). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free with invitation; info 971 720 135.



Friday, 24 May

FAIRS

Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra i l'Artesania (Stone and artisan fair). 20.00: Scherzi Amorosi - concert of old Italian music and songs with The Archduke's Consort. Cals Agustins. 22.00: Line dance. By the church.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Gala Benefit Concert - Palma Band of Music, University of the Balearic Islands choirs, Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra, Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir, Blauets de Lluc, Cap Pela, Majorca Rotary Youth Orchestra, Irene Gili (soprano). Works by Majorcan composer Antoni Mairata. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: Tomeu Penya and Geminis. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Puerto Pollensa. 19.30: Music Hall Extravaganza - local entertainers; pie and pea supper. St. Andrews Church, C. Mestral. Ten euros.



Saturday, 25 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Alaro, Festa de la Mare de Déu de Maig. 18.30: Dance of the Cossiers in the streets of Damunt (upper village). 20.00: Mass, dance of offer by the Cossiers. 21.30: Pipers and supper. Plaça Cabrit i Bassa.

Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra i l'Artesania (Stone and artisan fair). 11.00: Traditional games for children and adults. By the church. 16.00: Exhibition of mini-motor bikes. 19.00: Performance by Tall de Vermadors (dance). By the church. 20.00: Chef Andrés Benítez - 4.50 euros with a glass of Binissalem wine; tickets in advance from the town hall, followed by music from Piolet Swing. Plaça Església.



Sunday, 26 May

FAIRS

Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra i l'Artesania (Stone and artisan fair). 10.00: Procession with giants, bigheads, pipers and the band of music. 11.00: Official opening of the fair by dignitaries. 12.30: Chefs Andrés Benítez and Miquel Calent - 4.50 euros with a glass of Binissalem wine; tickets in advance from the town hall. 18.30: Children's ball de bot, followed by Grup Xaloc. Plaça Església.

Palma, VegFest. 10.00-19.00: Vegan food plus several music acts. Eight euros; children under-14 free. Sa Possessió, C. Gremi Velluters 14 (Son Rossinyol estate).

Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market. From 10.00: Local products, live music, children's workshops.

MUSIC

Algaida. 18.30: Spring concert with Orfeó de Castellitx choir. Castellitx Church.