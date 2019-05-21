The accused on the left in court yesterday. 21-05-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

A yacht skipper employed by a company in Magalluf was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail for having sexually saluted a minor, a 17-year-old holidaymaker.

The incident occurred in June 2017. The prosecution was pushing for a six-year sentence, but this was reduced after the two parties reached an agreement. The skipper has also been banned from approaching or contacting the victim for the next six years and must pay her 5,000 euros compensation.

The skipper worked for a water sports company and was hired to take two minors out in a motor boat. While out at sea, he apparently handed over the control to one of the two. It was while she was at the wheel that he sexually assaulted her.