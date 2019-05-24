Shares:

A five-year-old girl died yesterday afternoon because of a fatal food allergic reaction.

Emergency services were called to the La Salle School in Son Rapinya, Palma at around half two. The girl had started to feel unwell having had lunch. Staff took her to the school's sick bay and called 112, reporting that she had experienced an allergic reaction. Medics spent half an hour attempting to save her. At three o'clock she was pronounced dead, having suffered cardiorespiratory failure.

The school menu for the day was fish, salad, fruit and also ice cream. It would appear that the girl had intolerance to dairy products.

The National Police homicide squad is investigating the circumstances. Psychological services have been made available to family, staff and pupils. The education ministry will be conducting its own investigation.