The couple caught on camera. 25-05-2019 Guardia Civil

A Romanian couple in their forties have been arrested by the Guardia Civil in connection with at least ten thefts of suitcases and bags from tourist hotel receptions in Calvia.

The pair, who are said to have previous convictions for similar offences, were apparently waiting for tourists to arrive and then taking bags while guests were checking in.

A value of 5,000 euros has been placed on the thefts that are known about. They occurred at hotels in Illetes, Magalluf, Paguera and Santa Ponsa. The Guardia Civil suspect that there have been more than the ten thefts.