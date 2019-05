Lifeguards revived the girl. 26-05-2019

Lifeguards at Playa de Muro rescued a ten-year-old Russian girl on Sunday morning. At around ten o'clock, they became aware of a girl in trouble. She had lost consciousness. A lifeguard on a jetski lifted her out of the water.

Once she was on the beach, they started resuscitation techniques. She recovered consciousness and was taken to the Muro Juaneda Hospital.