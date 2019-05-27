The fake notes and some real ones that were in exchange. 27-05-2019 Guardia Civil

Five British and Irish tourists from the same family have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for using counterfeit fifty pound notes.

The five have been on holiday in Santa Ponsa. The notes had been used at foreign exchange establishments, but on one occasion a note was used to pay for a bottle of water at a supermarket near to where they were staying. Suspicions were aroused, and the supermarket notified the Guardia Civil.

Officers located the five, arrested them and seized 400 euros, which had been exchanged for the false notes. So far, seventeen fake fifty pound notes have been recovered. They are said to have been high quality counterfeits and difficult to detect.